India-China Ties: PM Modi Invites President Xi Jinping To Attend 2026 BRICS Summit In New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a formal invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the BRICS Summit, which India is set to host in 2026. The two leaders met on Sunday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China.

According to a press release from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), President Xi expressed his gratitude for the invitation and assured China’s support for India’s upcoming BRICS presidency.

The meeting between PM Modi and President Xi took place during the 25th SCO Heads of State Summit, where the two leaders engaged in discussions on several key issues, including the ongoing border situation.

Both leaders underscored the importance of fostering strong and stable relations between India and China.

PM Modi’s visit to China for the SCO Summit marks his first trip to the country in seven years. He arrived on Saturday and held bilateral talks with Xi Jinping on Sunday.

During the delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that the well-being of millions of people in both nations is intrinsically linked to bilateral cooperation. President Xi echoed this sentiment, stating, “It is vital for the elephant and the dragon to walk together.”

The MEA statement noted that both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to viewing each other as development partners rather than rivals. They agreed that disagreements should not escalate into disputes.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy and that the perspectives of third countries should not influence their relationship.

“The two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms,” the MEA release stated.

Referring to the symbolic imagery of the two nations, Xi Jinping reiterated, “It is vital for both the elephant and the dragon to come together and be good neighbours.”