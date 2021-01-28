हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India-China ties

India-China ties 'profoundly disturbed' after Galwan Valley clash, says EAM S Jaishankar

Pointing out that India China ties being at a "crossroad," External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said that "choices that are made will have profound repercussions" not just for 2 countries, but also the entire world. Ties between the two countries have deteriorated significantly in the past one year due to the build-up by China at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.   

India-China ties 'profoundly disturbed' after Galwan Valley clash, says EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi: Pointing out that India China ties being at a "crossroad",  External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said that "choices that are made will have profound repercussions" not just for 2 countries, but also the entire world. 

Ties between the two countries have deteriorated significantly in the past one year due to the build-up by China at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. The Galwan incident, in which 20 Indian soldiers died due to aggressive Chinese actions further impacted the ties. 

EAM S Jaishankar said, "The events in eastern Ladakh last year so profoundly disturbed the relationship" and they "not only signal a disregard for commitments of minimizing the troop levels but also showed a willingness to breach peace and tranquillity."

He explained, "to date, we have yet to receive a credible explanation for a change in China's stance or reasons for the massing of troops" in border areas.

Under the various pacts signed by the two countries, to maintain peace and tranquillity at LAC, there shall be no massing of troops. China also so far has refused to disengage in the area despite repeated rounds of talks at both diplomatic and military levels.

The EAM listed out how China's created hurdles for India, pointing to several issues - the stapled visas issue, reluctance to deal with military commands, blocking NSG & UNSC bid, stopping listing of Pak based terrorist at UNSC, the promise of market access not delivered, violation of Indian sovereignty by CPEC and friction at the border area.

"Far from mitigating the differences", EAM said, "events of 2020 have actually put our relationship under exceptional stress" and "development of ties can only be based on mutuality"--Mutual respect, Mutual sensitivity, and Mutual interests. He said, "life can't carry on undisturbed despite the situation at the border" which simply is "not realistic".

As a major impact of Chinese actions, India has banned many Chinese mobile apps, increased scrutiny on investment from the country. 

The national sentiment in the country has also turned very negative against China. This comes as globally Chinese actions have drawn criticism due to its aggressive acts with a whole host of countries--Japan, Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Vietnam etc.

Tags:
India-China tiesIndia-China standoffGalwan ValleyS Jaishankar
