INDIA TOURIST VISA

BREAKING: India Resumes Tourist Visas For Chinese Citizens After 5-Year Hiatus, Effective July 24

India is set to resume tourist visas for Chinese citizens from July 24, ending a five-year suspension.

 

|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India is set to resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens starting July 24, 2025, marking the first time in five years since their suspension in 2020. The announcement, made by the Embassy of India in China via its official Sina Weibo account on Wednesday, signals a significant step towards normalizing bilateral relations.

 

