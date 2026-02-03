Advertisement
NewsIndiaIndia-China Trade hits record $155.6B as Chinese envoy Xu Feihong backs India for BRICS amid relations boom
INDIA-CHINA TIES

India-China Trade hits record $155.6B as Chinese envoy Xu Feihong backs India for BRICS amid relations boom

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong hailed record $155.6 billion India-China trade in 2025, up over 12%, as ties hit a 'new level' post Modi-Xi Tianjin meet in 2025, while also praising India's BRICS chair role.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 09:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India-China Trade hits record $155.6B as Chinese envoy Xu Feihong backs India for BRICS amid relations boom(File photo IANS)

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong marked the start of the 'Year of the Horse' on Tuesday by praising stronger India-China ties. He shared that trade between the two countries hit a record $155.6 billion in 2025.

At a Chinese New Year event in New Delhi, Xu said relations have moved from a "reset" to a "new level of improvement" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Xi Jinping in Tianjin last August during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

The Chinese Ambassador pointed out strong economic ties, with bilateral trade jumping over 12% from the previous year. In 2025, India-China trade hit a record $155.6 billion, as India's exports to China rose 9.7%, showing huge potential for a deeper economic partnership.

China's Ambassador shared an update on his country's economy: its GDP now tops 140 trillion yuan, about $20 trillion, with 5% growth that accounts for over 30% of global economic expansion.

The Chinese Ambassador stressed better people-to-people ties, with China reopening the pilgrimage for Indian devotees to sacred sites like Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet, nearly 20,000 Indians joined last year.

India has also restarted tourist visas for Chinese visitors, and direct flights between mainland China and India are back, making travel and exchanges much easier for both sides.
Chinese Ambassador Xu compared the two ancient civilizations, saying China's goal of "a world of great harmony" matches India's idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world as one family.

He also linked China's push for self-reliance to India's Atmanirbhar Bharat plan, noting both countries share deep-rooted traditions and similar goals.
He also shared his visits to Ajanta-Ellora Caves and Rabindranath Tagore's Santiniketan, saying they deepened his feeling for the lasting cultural and spiritual bonds between India and China.

Beijing’s envoy backed India's BRICS chair role, pledged closer teamwork for Global South goals and true multilateralism, and said, "We're ready to work with India, drawing from our cultures to see each other as partners and opportunities."

The Chinese New Year event, just before spring's Lichun, drew diplomats, Chinese community members, and others, hinting at hope for the 2026 lunar year.
 

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

