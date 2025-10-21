India Chokes Post Diwali Morning: Rajasthan, Mumbai, Patna Go 'Poor' In Air Quality; Delhi 'Severe'

As the Diwali celebrations come to an end, several parts of north India witnessed thick layers of smog on Tuesday morning, with air quality levels plunging into the “poor” and “very poor” categories. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed a sharp rise in Air Quality Index (AQI) across major cities in Delhi, Rajasthan, and other states.

According to CPCB, the overall AQI in Rajasthan stood at 243 as of 8 am, falling under the poor category. Among the cities, Bhiwadi recorded the highest AQI at 318, while Ajmer Civil Lines reported 228, Kota 227, and Udaipur 220. Other cities, including Baran (207), Hanumangarh (253), Bikaner (231), and Churu (220), also reported poor air quality levels.

In Delhi, the situation is much worse,th several areas falling into the severe category. The national capital’s overall AQI was recorded at 350. Among the most affected locations are Bawana (423), Jahangirpuri (407), and Wazirpur (408). Other key areas such as Anand Vihar (358), Punjabi Bagh (376), Mundka (366), and Burari Crossing (399) reported “very poor” to “severe” levels.

Other major cities also reported declining air quality. Mumbai’s AQI stood at 214, Patna at 224, Jaipur at 231, and Lucknow at 222, all classified as poor. Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 94 (satisfactory), Chennai 153 (moderate), and Hyderabad 107 (moderate). In Maharashtra, a thin layer of smog was visible over Mumbai’s Dadar beach.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe. Prolonged exposure to very poor or severe air quality can cause breathing discomfort and worsen respiratory conditions, even in healthy individuals.

Ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court had allowed the sale and use of green crackers under certain conditions, relaxing its earlier blanket ban in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region to control rising pollution levels.