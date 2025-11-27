India Clears Major Projects US Long Wanted, A Rapid Round Of Approvals That Could Rattle China – Here’s The Fallout

Central Cabinet Decisions: The Union government unveiled several major decisions on Wednesday, marking one of the most significant Cabinet meetings in recent months. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefed the media and confirmed that the Cabinet had approved four major projects worth Rs 19,000 crore.

One of the key decisions is a new national plan to boost the manufacturing of rare earth permanent magnets. This is an important step because India has long depended on China for these materials, which are essential for manufacturing electric vehicles, wind turbines, smartphones and advanced medical equipment.

For years, China’s hold over the rare earth supply chain has influenced global trade. Even the United States has struggled to find alternatives during trade tension. With this new initiative, India is preparing to enter a field where Beijing dominates.

Another major approval is the expansion of Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail project. This expansion aims to strengthen urban mobility, improve connectivity and support the city’s growing transport needs.

Together, these decisions show a push toward greater self-reliance and stronger infrastructure, while also opening a new chapter for India in sectors that were once out of reach.

India’s Big Leap Into Rare Earth

Vaishnaw announced that the Cabinet has approved a Rs 7,280-crore scheme dedicated to developing sintered rare earth permanent magnets (REPM), describing it as the first initiative of its kind that is designed to build an integrated annual manufacturing capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes in India.

The long-term goal is to create a self-sustaining ecosystem that can support domestic industries and help India rise as a competitive global supplier.

The scheme aims to establish a fully developed value chain within the country. It focusses on converting rare earth oxides into metals, processing these metals into alloys and eventually manufacturing them into finished REPM components.

The entire programme involves an investment of Rs 7,280 crore and will result in five large units, each with a capacity of 1,200 MTPA. The project is expected to run for seven years, with the first two years dedicated to setting up the manufacturing facilities.

Once these magnets begin to be produced domestically, India will reduce its dependence on imports and provide critical support to emerging industries that rely on them for advanced manufacturing.

Green Signal To Pune Metro’s Expansion

The Cabinet also approved the expansion of Phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project. Two new elevated corridors – Kharadi to Khadakwasla (Line 4) and Nal Stop to Warje-Manik Baug (Line 4A) – have been sanctioned with an estimated project cost of Rs 9,857.85 crore. Authorities plan to complete the expansion in five years.

Once built, these two corridors will create a 31.6-kilometre network with 28 metro stations. The routes will connect major IT hubs, commercial districts, universities, residential zones and other high-demand areas across the city.

It will interface with existing and approved metro lines as well. Line 4 and Line 4A will connect with Line 2 at Kharadi Bypass and Nal Stop and with Line 1 at Swargate, ensuring smoother last-mile connectivity and easing Pune’s growing congestion challenges.

Two Big Railway Projects Cleared

In addition, the Cabinet also approved two major railway initiatives. The first is the doubling of the Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha)–Kanalus railway line, with Rs 1,457 crore allocated for the project. The second approval covers the construction of the third and fourth railway lines between Badlapur and Karjat, with a sanctioned cost of Rs 1,324 crore.

Together, these railway projects amount to an estimated Rs 2,781 crore.

This new rail infrastructure will extend the network by nearly 224 kilometres and is expected to enhance connectivity for over 585 villages. The projects are likely to boost regional development and improve the movement of goods and passengers.

Officials highlighted the environmental and economic benefits of these upgrades, estimating a reduction of 3 crore litres in oil imports and a decrease of 16 crore kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions. The environmental impact of these savings is equivalent to planting 64 lakh trees and will support India’s broader climate commitments.

Project Costs At A Glance

Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Scheme – Rs 7,280 crore

Pune Metro Expansion – Rs 9,858 crore

Devbhumi Dwarka (Okha)–Kanalus Railway Line Doubling – Rs 1,457 crore

Badlapur–Karjat Third and Fourth Railway Lines – Rs 1,324 crore

Al these together stands at Rs 19,919 crore.

Why These Approvals Matter

Each of these projects has been designed with a larger vision in mind: strengthening India’s technological foundation while reducing long-standing dependencies.

The rare earth magnet plan will help India build capacity in a sector essential for advanced electronics, clean energy products and strategic technologies.

The Pune Metro expansion will make urban mobility easier for millions of residents and give the city’s economy a new lift.

The new railway lines will improve passenger services and freight movement and ensure faster connectivity across multiple regions.

Collectively, these initiatives will drive economic growth, support environmental goals and bring India closer to its long-term ambition of becoming a more self-reliant and globally competitive nation.

The government’s approvals reflect a commitment to infrastructure development and technological advancement, while also paving the way for improved living standards across the country.