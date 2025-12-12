Cold Wave Sweeps India: Kashmir Records Sub-Zero Temperature; Yellow Alerts Issued By IMD Across Central States

The whole of India is hit by a severe cold wave as it experiences dense fog and low temperatures. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the entire region will continue to experience the effects of the cold wave up till December 13, and it will extend till December 14 for Telangana and North Interior Karnataka. The regions that will be hit include Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and M.P.

Sub-Zero Conditions Hit Kashmir And Himachal Pradesh

The Kashmir Valley is witnessing a severe dose of winter, with temperatures dropping below zero.

Srinagar: The night temperature in Srinagar city touched a low of -2.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, indicating a considerable drop from the zero-degree level measured the previous day.

Rohtang Pass Closure: Due to extreme cold and bad weather, the famous Rohtang Pass, near Manali, and Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, has been closed beyond Darcha for vehicular movement.

Yellow Alerts Affect Life In Odisha

Normal life has been disrupted due to extreme cold prevailing in Odisha, and as a result, a Yellow Alert has been issued by the IMD.

Alert Status: The yellow alert has been warned for Friday and Saturday in the regions of Anugul, Sundargarh, Kendrapra, Kalahandi, and Koraput.

Temperature Count: At least 15 places in 11 districts have marked a minimum temperature below 10 degrees celsius on Thursday.

Delhi Faces Smog and Cold Weather

Although there is no alert regarding the cold wave issued for Delhi, it is facing the problem of stable cold and air pollution.

Temperature: Night temperatures in Delhi were ranging from 8 degrees celsius to 9 degrees celsius.

Smog: The city began the day with smog on Friday morning, with average air quality staying at the "very poor" level at 7 am.

Why The Extreme Cold?

The Role of the Polar Vortex

This winter, according to the IMD, the intense cold weather in central, northwest, and Northeast India is due to the effects of the Polar Vortex and La Nina.

Polar Vortex: A large region of low pressure and cold air near the poles, which enhances its intensity during winter and forces cold air south.

According to IMD, a cold wave occurs when there is an issuance based on a minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius and also 4.5 degrees Celsius or more below the normal temperature.

The Met Department issued an alert saying that the approaching winter months, ranging from December to February, would see an above-normal frequency of cold wave days. Also, early morning fog would reduce visibility, causing disturbances in road transport, rail transport, and air transport.

