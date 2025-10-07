India Commissions Second ASW Warship, Corners Pakistan Navy Amid Heightening Tension, Submarine Threat

Pakistan reportedly has around eight submarines while India has 19. There has been a silent tension in the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea with the two navies flexing their muscles every now and then. Notably, after Operation Sindoor, India has been ramping up its naval fleet to tackle the dual challenge of China and Pakistan. Given the submarine threats, India has now inducted two ASW-SWC warships into the Indian Navy. In the coming time, the Navy will get six more ASW-SWC warships.

The Indian Navy commissioned INS Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), on 06 Oct 2025. "INS Androth is a shining symbol of a maritime ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ with over 80% indigenous content. INS Androth underscores the Indian Navy’s sustained efforts in constantly enhancing indigenous content through homegrown solutions and innovative technologies," said the navy.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

INS Androth Features

At 77m in length and displacing about 1500 tonnes, INS Androth is specially designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal and shallow waters. The vessel, a state-of-the-art submarine hunter, is fitted with advanced weapons, sensors, and communication systems, enabling it to detect, track and neutralise sub-surface threats with precision. It can sustain prolonged operations in shallow waters and is equipped with technologically advanced machinery and control systems.

Powered by three waterjet propulsion systems driven by marine diesel engines, INS Androth is extremely agile and manoeuvrable. Its capabilities extend to Maritime Surveillance, Search and Rescue, coastal defence missions, and Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), making it a versatile platform for littoral operations.

Countering Threats

The commissioning of INS Androth adds a significant punch to the Navy’s ASW capabilities, particularly in countering threats posed by adversaries in the littorals. The ship’s induction underscores the Navy’s continued emphasis on indigenisation, innovation, and capability enhancement, while reaffirming the vital contribution of GRSE in strengthening India’s maritime security architecture. The ship has been named after Androth, the northernmost island of the Lakshadweep group, known for its historical and strategic importance in India’s maritime domain.

The #IndianNavy is set to commission #Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at a ceremonial event scheduled to be held on #06Oct 2025 at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.



The ceremony will be presided over by VAdm Rajesh Pendharkar, #FoCinC,… pic.twitter.com/iAjFL74VAi — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 5, 2025

INS Arnala

‘Arnala’, the first of the eight ASW SWCs was delivered to the Indian Navy on 08 May 25. Arnala is named after the historic fort ‘Arnala’ located off Vasai, Maharashtra, a reflection of India’s rich maritime heritage. The 77 m long warship, is the largest Indian Naval warship propelled by a Diesel Engine-Waterjet combination.

The ship has been designed for underwater surveillance, search & rescue operations and Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO). The ship is capable of undertaking ASW operations in coastal waters, along with advanced mine-laying capabilities. The induction of ASW SWC ships would significantly boost the shallow water Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy. Arnala’s delivery is yet another milestone in the Indian Navy’s quest for indigenous shipbuilding and upholding the Government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ with over 80% indigenous content.