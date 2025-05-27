India Concludes Slovenia Visit: All-Party Delegation Highlights Zero Tolerance On Terrorism, Operation Sindoor

The Indian all-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Tuesday explained India's new approach of zero tolerance against terrorism and rejection of nuclear blackmail by Pakistan during an engaging and productive interaction with the President of the Slovenian Association for International Relations (SDMO), Marjan Setinc, and other senior members. The delegation also highlighted India's actions following the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor.

"A successful Mission concludes. The all-Party delegation led by MP Kanimozhi concluded its useful and highly productive visit to Slovenia. Extensive engagements and effective public messaging garnered support & appreciation for India's new normal of zero tolerance against cross-border terrorism," the Embassy of India in Slovenia posted on X.

It said that rich discussions with the senior foreign policy practitioners were helpful in building a better appreciation of India's principled stance and strengthening India-Slovenia cooperation in the fight against terror.

The Kanimozhi-led delegation includes Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.); RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal; and former Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

Continuing their engagements during their second day in Slovenia, the delegation also called on Marko Lotric, President of the National Council of Slovenia, conveying India's resolute stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism and the 'new normal' after Operation Sindoor. They appreciated Slovenia's role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in promoting global peace and its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism that needs to be eradicated.

Earlier on Monday, the delegation engaged with Predrag Bakovic, Chairperson of the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly, and Miroslav Gregoric of the India-Slovenia Parliamentary Friendship Group, conveying India's strong commitment to zero tolerance against terrorism and national consensus on this issue. The Slovenian side reaffirmed its condemnation of terrorism as pure evil that cannot be justified in any form.

The delegation also elaborated on India's 'new normal' of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism and appreciated Slovenia’s unequivocal condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and its support for India in its fight against terror during their meeting with Vojko Volk, State Secretary and National Coordinator for National and International Security in the Office of the Prime Minister of Slovenia.

Later, the delegation held a comprehensive and engaging interaction with members of the Slovenian media, including prominent newspapers and television channels highlighting India's resolute action against cross-border terrorism as a new normal and the national political consensus in India on absolute zero tolerance on terrorism from Pakistan.

They also interacted with a wide range of dignitaries from the government, academia, the business community, think tanks, as well as prominent members of the Indian diaspora at a reception hosted by the Indian Ambassador to Slovenia, Amit Narang.

The delegation, part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, reached Slovenia following a successful visit to Russia, reaffirming India's firm stance on combating terrorism.