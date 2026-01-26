India, EU conclude trade deal talks, set to be announced on tomorrow

India and the European Union have completed negotiations on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said in New Delhi on Monday. The deal set to be formally announced on Tuesday. Commerce Secretary described the deal as balanced and future-oriented from India’s standpoint, saying it would deepen India’s economic engagement with the EU.

Agrawal noted that the agreement is currently undergoing legal vetting, with work underway to finalise the remaining procedures and sign the pact as soon as possible. The FTA is likely to be signed later this year and may come into force early next year, Hindustan Times reported.

At the same time, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in New Delhi on Monday to participate in the 77th Republic Day celebrations, ahead of the 16th India-EU Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was honoured to welcome the EU leaders, adding that their visit highlights the expanding strength of the India–European Union partnership.