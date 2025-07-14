Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2931919https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-condemns-egg-hurled-at-rath-yatra-in-toronto-calls-it-regrettable-2931919.html
NewsIndia
MEA

Egg Thrown at Rath Yatra in Toronto Sparks Outrage; India Calls It 'Regrettable'

MEA condemned the an incident during the Rath Yatra procession in Toronto and called it “regrettable” and said such an incident is “against the spirit of the festival.”

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 09:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Egg Thrown at Rath Yatra in Toronto Sparks Outrage; India Calls It 'Regrettable' Image: X/ @Naveen_Odisha

After a video and photos of the Rath Yatra in Toronto, Canada surfaced online showing eggs being hurled at the procession, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday called it “regrettable” and said such an incident is “against the spirit of the festival.”

In response to media queries regarding an incident during the Rath Yatra procession in Toronto, Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports regarding disruption created by mischievous elements during the Rath Yatra procession in Toronto. Such despicable acts are regrettable and are against the spirit of the festival, which seeks to promote unity, inclusivity, and social harmony. We have strongly taken up the matter with Canadian authorities to hold the perpetrators of the act accountable. We hope the Canadian Government will take necessary action to protect the religious rights of people."

Earlier, the former Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik also condemned the incident, stating that it not only grievously hurt the sentiments of Lord Jagannatha’s devotees worldwide but also caused deep anguish to the people of Odisha.

"Deeply disturbed to know about the reports of eggs being hurled at devotees during Rath Yatra celebrations in Toronto, Canada. Such incidents not only grievously hurt the sentiments of Lord Jagannatha’s devotees worldwide, but also cause deep anguish to the people of Odisha, for whom this festival holds profound emotional and cultural significance," Patnaik said in a post on X.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK