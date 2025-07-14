Egg Thrown at Rath Yatra in Toronto Sparks Outrage; India Calls It 'Regrettable'

After a video and photos of the Rath Yatra in Toronto, Canada surfaced online showing eggs being hurled at the procession, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday called it “regrettable” and said such an incident is “against the spirit of the festival.”

In response to media queries regarding an incident during the Rath Yatra procession in Toronto, Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports regarding disruption created by mischievous elements during the Rath Yatra procession in Toronto. Such despicable acts are regrettable and are against the spirit of the festival, which seeks to promote unity, inclusivity, and social harmony. We have strongly taken up the matter with Canadian authorities to hold the perpetrators of the act accountable. We hope the Canadian Government will take necessary action to protect the religious rights of people."

Earlier, the former Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik also condemned the incident, stating that it not only grievously hurt the sentiments of Lord Jagannatha’s devotees worldwide but also caused deep anguish to the people of Odisha.

"Deeply disturbed to know about the reports of eggs being hurled at devotees during Rath Yatra celebrations in Toronto, Canada. Such incidents not only grievously hurt the sentiments of Lord Jagannatha’s devotees worldwide, but also cause deep anguish to the people of Odisha, for whom this festival holds profound emotional and cultural significance," Patnaik said in a post on X.