NewsIndiaIndia condemns Islamabad mosque bombing, rejects Pakistans baseless blame
INDIAN MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS

India condemns Islamabad mosque bombing, rejects Pakistan's baseless blame

India condemns the Islamabad mosque suicide bombing that killed 31 and injured over 160 during Friday prayers at Khadija Tul Kubra Mosque in Tarlai Kalan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 11:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India condemns Islamabad mosque bombing, rejects Pakistan's baseless blame(Image: IANS)

India condemns the mosque bombing in Islamabad that occurred earlier today. The attack led to the tragic loss of life, and India offers condolences to the victims' families.
India rejects all such claims outright. The nation urges Pakistan to address its internal issues seriously rather than pointing fingers.

In a press release Minisitry of External Affairs on Friday said, “The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable and India condoles the loss of life it has caused. It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan chooses to delude itself by blaming others for its homegrown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless.”

A suicide bombing struck a Shia mosque in Islamabad's Tarlai Kalan area today during Friday prayers, killing at least 31 people and wounding over 160 others.
The attacker detonated explosives near the entrance after security stopped them at Khadija Tul Kubra Mosque.

India condemned the tragic loss of life and offered condolences, while rejecting Pakistan's baseless blame game amid its internal woes. No group has claimed responsibility yet, though militants like TTP or ISIS are suspected. Hospitals remain on high alert, treating the injured.



 

