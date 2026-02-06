India condemns Islamabad mosque bombing, rejects Pakistan's baseless blame

India condemns the mosque bombing in Islamabad that occurred earlier today. The attack led to the tragic loss of life, and India offers condolences to the victims' families.

India rejects all such claims outright. The nation urges Pakistan to address its internal issues seriously rather than pointing fingers.

In a press release Minisitry of External Affairs on Friday said, “The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable and India condoles the loss of life it has caused. It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan chooses to delude itself by blaming others for its homegrown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless.”

Our statement on the attack in Islamabad



A suicide bombing struck a Shia mosque in Islamabad's Tarlai Kalan area today during Friday prayers, killing at least 31 people and wounding over 160 others.

The attacker detonated explosives near the entrance after security stopped them at Khadija Tul Kubra Mosque.

No group has claimed responsibility yet, though militants like TTP or ISIS are suspected. Hospitals remain on high alert, treating the injured.








