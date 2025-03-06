Advertisement
India Condemns 'Provocative Activities' And Security Breach During EAM Jaishankar's UK Visit

EAM condemns the 'provocative activities' after security breach during EAM S Jaishankar's visit in London. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2025, 11:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India Condemns 'Provocative Activities' And Security Breach During EAM Jaishankar's UK Visit

Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday condemns the 'provocative activities' after security breach during EAM S Jaishankar's visit in London. In a released statement EAM spokesperson called out the misuse of "democratic freedoms" by a small group of "separatists and extremists".

"We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live upto their diplomatic obligations," the spokesperson said.

 

