India conducts successful night trial of Prithvi ballistic missile off Balasore coast

The testing of the indigenously developed nuclear-capable surface-to-surface Prithvi-2 missile was a part of a user trial by the Army.

India conducts successful night trial of Prithvi ballistic missile off Balasore coast
Balasore: India successfully carried out a night test-firing of the indigenously developed Prithvi ballistic missile, which has a strike range of more than 300 km, off the coast of Balasore in Odisha. The test was conducted by the Strategic Forces Command.

In November, India had successfully carried out night-time test-firing of two Prithvi ballistic missiles.

The testing of the indigenously developed nuclear-capable surface-to-surface Prithvi-2 missile was a part of a user trial by the Army.

A successful night time test firing of Agni-2 ballistic missile with a strike range of 2000 km was also carried out last month. 

IndiaPrithvi Ballistic missileBalasoreOdisha
