India confirms disagreement within BRICS on US-Iran war; Says engaged with...

India has confirmed that the US-Iran war has caused a disagreement within BRICS and it has become difficult to bridge the gap in their positions. The Ministry of External Affairs of India said that the country is engaging with BRICS partners on the issue. This comes days after Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar discussed the role of BRICS in the ongoing conflict.

Reacting to media questions, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "In BRICS, we hold the presidency. BRICS works on the basis of consensus. As you know, in this particular ongoing conflict, there are several members of BRICS who are involved in it. And for that reason, it has been difficult to bridge the gap between the positions that countries have taken. But we remain, continue to be engaged with all the stakeholders."

Talking about the Iran-US war, Jaiswal said that India's position has been clear that a dialogue path should be established. "A diplomatic channel should be established to bring this conflict to an end as soon as possible. We have also stated that we call on all countries to exercise restraint and prevent the conflict from escalating," he said.

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The US-Iran war has entered its 18th day and there appears to be no end to the clash. The war has also affected fuel supplies to India via the Strait of Hormuz and for this, New Delhi has been in talks with Tehran.

On March 13, EAM S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, discussing bilateral cooperation and matters concerning BRICS, where India is the current chair and Iran a member of the grouping.

Taking to social media platform X on Friday, EAM Jaishankar said, “Had another conversation with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS-related issues.”

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi briefed EAM Jaishankar on the latest situation resulting from the "acts of aggression and atrocities" committed by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, as well as the consequences for regional and global stability and security.

The interaction followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the night of March 12 to review the serious situation unfolding in the West Asian region. During his conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian late Thursday evening, PM Modi had voiced concern over the escalation of tensions, pointing to the loss of civilian lives and damage to infrastructure.

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance. (With agency inputs)