India COVID-19 cases almost double in 4 days; 565 new infections, 9 deaths reported on April 1

NEW DELHI: Even as the 21-day lockdown is in force, the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities across the country are on the rapid rise, showing no sign of abating. According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, COVID-19 cases have almost doubled in just 4 days since March 28 when there were 1,000 cases.

As of April 2, the number of infections due to COVID-19 has reached 1,965. The pandemic has so far claimed at least 50 Indian lives so far. The seriousness of the situation can be understood from the fact that on April 1 alone, 565 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 9 new fatalities were reported.

On March 26, there were 700 cases of COVID-19. This figure has nearly jumped to 2,000 with 1,965 patients as of now. The figure includes 1,764 active cases, 150 recoveries and 50 deaths. If the fresh coronavirus cases continue to rise at this rate, the number of COVID-19 patients could possibly reach 10,000 by the end of the 21-day lockdown.

Though it would be too early to predict whether the spike in number of COVID-19 cases will peak further or hit a plateau in days to come, the government is leaving nothing for chance and trying to push the testing numbers which could further have an impact on the number of fresh cases.

As per the Health Ministry's updated data, nine fresh deaths were reported - four from Maharashtra, three from Madhya Pradesh and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Punjab on April 1.

Thus, Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (13) in the country so far, followed by Gujarat (6), Madhya Pradesh (6), Punjab (4), Karnataka (3), Telangana (3), West Bengal (3), Delhi (2), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2). Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each.

The highest number of confirmed cases of the pandemic was reported from Maharashtra at 335 followed by Kerala with 265 infections and Tamil Nadu at 234 so far. The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 152.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 113 positive cases so far, while the cases in Karnataka have risen to 110 and in Telangana to 96. Rajasthan has reported 108 cases, Madhya Pradesh 99 cases, Andhra Pradesh 86, Gujarat 82, while Jammu and Kashmir has 62 positive patients so far.

Punjab has reported 46 COVID-19 cases while 43 cases have been detected in Haryana. The number of cases has risen to 37 in West Bengal. Bihar has 23 while Chandigarh has 16 and Ladakh has reported 13 cases.

Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Chhattisgarh has nine positive patients while Uttarakhand has reported seven cases so far.

Goa has reported five coronavirus cases. Odisha has four cases each while Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh have reported three cases each. Assam, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Mizoram and Manipur have reported a case each.

Here is the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 51 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/Migrated Death Andhra Pradesh 86 1 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 Assam 1 0 0 Bihar 23 0 1 Chandigarh 16 0 0 Chhattisgarh 9 2 0 Delhi 152 6 2 Goa 5 0 0 Gujarat 82 5 6 Haryana 43 21 0 Himachal Pradesh 3 1 1 Jammu and Kashmir 62 2 2 Jharkhand 1 0 0 Karnataka 110 9 3 Kerala 265 25 2 Ladakh 13 3 0 Madhya Pradesh 99 0 6 Maharashtra 335 42 13 Manipur 1 0 0 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 4 0 0 Puducherry 3 1 0 Punjab 46 1 4 Rajasthan 108 3 0 Tamil Nadu 234 6 1 Telengana 96 1 3 Uttarakhand 7 2 0 Uttar Pradesh 113 14 2 West Bengal 37 6 3 Total 1965 151 50

Highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day

Country Date New Cases United States 01-Apr-20 22559 Spain 01-Apr-20 9222 France 01-Apr-20 7500 Germany 20-Mar-20 7324 Italy 21-Mar-20 6557 China 06-Feb-20 3697 Iran 31-Mar-20 3186 United Kingdom 01-Apr-20 3009 Turkey 01-Apr-20 2704 Belgium 29-Mar-20 1850

Number of deaths in a single day in a country (WHO report/ April 1, 2020)