India COVID-19 tally crosses 34 lakh mark with 76,472 new cases

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 34-lakh mark on Saturday (August 29) with 76,472 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry this morning. The death toll also increased to 62550 with 1,021 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 34,63,972 including 7,52,424 active cases, 26,48,999 recovered cases.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.81 per cent in the country. The total active cases in the country account for 21.72 percent of the total caseload, the data showed.

The MoHFW informed that the country has conducted around 4 crore coronavirus tests so far.

"Unprecedented upsurge in COVID-19 testing. India touches a new peak of 4 crore tests," the MOHFW tweeted.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and the 30-lakh mark on August 23.