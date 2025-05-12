India Crushes Terror, US Credits ‘Diplomacy’: Who’s Fooling Whom?

New Delhi: The United States State Department has “welcomed” the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in a carefully worded statement that borders on diplomatic theatre. He showered praise on both prime ministers for showing “wisdom, prudence and statesmanship”. However, the reality on the ground paints a starker picture – of an India that was forced to act decisively after yet another blood-soaked provocation, while Washington attempts to play global referee after the damage is done.

The fragile peace followed ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s retaliatory strikes launched on May 7 in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 innocent tourists – a reminder of the terror infrastructure that continues to thrive across the border.

In a matter of days, India flattened over 100 terrorist operatives, struck 11 Pakistani air bases and crippled important military installations – all without a single misstep in civilian zones. Precision was the hallmark. Restraint was calculated. But tolerance for terror has run out.

While the US State Department, President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio now sing odes to peace, it is worth asking: where was this concern when Pakistan-based terror outfits carried out the Pahalgam massacre? Where was “prudence” when cross-border infiltration was allowed to fester?

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary Rubio credited “US-led diplomatic engagement” for halting military operations. The irony, however, is glaring – American support comes only after Pakistan is scorched and only when India shows its capability to strike surgically. The sudden push for dialogue conveniently emerges when the terror sponsor finds itself bruised.

In a joint press conference, India’s top defence leadership made it clear: the armed forces acted only after being pushed to the wall. Air Marshal AK Bharti emphasised the effectiveness of ‘Operation Sindoor’, declaring with quiet confidence, “Have we decimated the terror camps? The answer is a thumping yes.”

Vice Admiral AN Pramod added a blunt warning that left little to interpretation: “This time, if Pakistan dares act, they know what we are going to do.”

The United States may talk of statesmanship, but it is India’s strategic clarity and unshakable military precision that restored calm – not diplomatic daydreams or delayed platitudes. The message from New Delhi is clear: peace is welcome, but never again at the cost of Indian blood.