'Delhi Blast A Terrorist Attack': India Warns Anti-National Forces, Terror Sponsors Of Action

Delhi Blast A Terror Attack: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi and adopted a resolution terming it a heinous incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces. The Union Cabinet said that it prays for the speedy recovery of all those injured and directed an urgent investigation.

"The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of 10 November 2025. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities and caused injuries to several others," said the government.

It further said, "The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay. The situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of the government."

The Cabinet paid tributes to the victims of this 'senseless act of violence' and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"The Cabinet prays for the speedy recovery of all those injured, and appreciates the prompt efforts of the medical personnel and emergency responders, who have been providing care and support to the victims. The Cabinet unequivocally condemns this dastardly and cowardly act that has led to the loss of innocent lives," it said.

The Union Cabinet reiterates India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The blast took place near the Red Fort on November 10, and at least nine people were killed in the attack, while dozens were injured. The Union Home Ministry has already handed over the investigation of the blast to the National Investigation Agency.

So far, multiple arrests have been made including seizure of raw materials used for manufacturing of explosives. The NIA is carrying out searches across India in connection with the blast.