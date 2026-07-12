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India declares one-day state mourning for Qatar’s Father Amir; Rijiju heading to Doha

The announcement reflects the close and friendly relations India shares with Qatar, home to a large Indian diaspora. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 09:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 09:21 PM IST
India declares one-day state mourning for Qatar’s Father Amir; Rijiju heading to Doha
Image Credit: Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar (ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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