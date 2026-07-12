/India declares one-day state mourning for Qatar’s Father Amir; Rijiju heading to Doha

The Government of India has announced a day of national mourning on, Monday, July 13, 2026, to honour His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar, who passed away earlier today.
In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep sadness over the demise of the former Qatari ruler and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the royal family and the people of Qatar.
“As a mark of respect for His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Government of India has declared one-day national mourning on July 13, 2026,” the MEA said.
On the day of mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across India on all buildings where it is regularly flown. There will also be no official entertainment or celebrations held by the government on Monday.
Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to travel to Qatar shortly to personally convey India’s condolences to the Qatari leadership on behalf of the Government of India.
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, is widely credited with transforming the small Gulf nation into a major regional and global player. He played a key role in strengthening ties with India during his reign.
The announcement reflects the close and friendly relations India shares with Qatar, home to a large Indian expatriate community and an important partner in energy and economic cooperation.
Beyond his political legacy, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani was also known for his extraordinary personal wealth and lavish lifestyle, which mirrored Qatar’s rapid rise to prosperity. According to various wealth estimates, Sheikh Hamad’s private fortune was placed between $2 billion and $2.5 billion, significantly higher than the personal wealth of Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II, which was estimated at around $500 million.
This personal wealth was separate from Qatar’s vast state assets, including the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund he established.During his rule from 1995 to 2013, Sheikh Hamad transformed Qatar into a global economic powerhouse by aggressively developing its natural gas reserves and turning the country into one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Sheikh Hamad’s path to power was unconventional. In 1995, he seized the throne from his father, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, in a bloodless palace coup while his father was abroad.
After consolidating power, he focused on modernising Qatar and elevating its global profile through energy exports, strategic investments, and active diplomacy.In 2013, he voluntarily handed over power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in a smooth succession that strengthened the continuity of the ruling family.
This combination of bold leadership, economic vision, and personal affluence defined Sheikh Hamad’s enduring influence on Qatar’s emergence as a major player on the world stage.
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