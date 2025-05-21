India Declares Second Pakistani Official Persona Non Grata Within 8 Days; Asked To Leave Country

India-Pakistan Row: The Government of India on Wednesday declared another Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The government asked the official to leave India within 24 hours.

"Charge d’Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today. He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner," said the MEA.

This is second such move in the last 8 days. Notably, on May 13, the Government of India had expelled a Pakistani official for allegedly indulging in espionage in India. The official was identified as Danish.

This comes at a time when Haryana and Punjab Police have arrested multiple people under Official Secrets Act for spying for Pakistan. One travel blogger and YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has also been arrested in the espionage case.

Earlier, in a retaliatory move, Pakistan has also declared an Indian official persona non grata. "The Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with his privileged status,"read a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. Islamabad had also asked the Indian official to leave the country within 24 hours.

The expulsion of diplomats comes after the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack dated April 22. Notably, Pakistan backed terrorists had killed 26 tourists in the Baisaran meadows of Jammu and Kashmir. Following the attack, India carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 hitting 9 terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. While India made it clear that the precision strikes were only against terrorists, Pakistani Army made it their personal fight and attacked India on May 8 and 9. While India foiled the attack, it launched retaliatory attack on May 10, bringing Pakistan to its knees, forcing them to plead for a ceasefire.