India Deepens Defence Ties With Algeria In First Overseas Visit By Army Chief Since Operation Sindoor

India’s Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, has held talks with Algeria’s top military leadership, focusing on senior officer training exchanges, joint capability development and defence-industrial cooperation. The visit, his first overseas engagement since the conclusion of Operation Sindoor, signals New Delhi’s intention to build stronger defence links with the Maghreb-Sahel region of Africa.

Defence-industrial avenues discussed

According to officials, Algeria’s armed forces operate on systems similar to those used in India, making New Delhi well-positioned to offer training, maintenance and modernisation support.

Discussions also touched on emerging defence-industrial avenues, including anti-drone technologies, though no sales agreements were signed. Earlier this month, Indian defence firms and Algerian representatives met at a seminar in Algiers to explore cooperation.

#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS interacted with Major General Aouamari, Chief of Military Training, Algeria. Discussions centred on training methodologies, professional military education, sharing of best practices and potential exchange programmes for officers & cadets,… pic.twitter.com/c2S1Fb6LyA — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 28, 2025

Significance of India-Algeria relations

For New Delhi, Algeria represents a strategic partner in the Maghreb-Sahel-Mediterranean arc – an energy-rich country with oil, gas and critical minerals, as well as a capable military and a history of regional mediation. Algerian positions in the African Union and its emphasis on “pro-South” solidarity align with India’s wider Africa outreach.

Despite its long-standing ties with Russia, China and Pakistan, Algiers and New Delhi are finding areas of convergence. Algeria’s condemnation of the recent Pahalgam terror attack has underlined counter-terrorism as a shared priority.

Shift In Algeria’s Defence Partnerships

General Dwivedi’s visit builds on high-level exchanges: last year, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan attended Algeria’s 70th independence anniversary commemorations, and President Droupadi Murmu visited the country in October-November.

Algeria has significantly increased defence spending in recent years, part of a drive to modernise its armed forces. Analysts say its recent defence agreements with India and the United States show a clear attempt to diversify partnerships and reduce reliance on Russia. Moscow’s diminished ability to supply arms contracts, weakened by the war in Ukraine, and concerns over the quality of Russian equipment have both contributed to this pivot, according to reporting by The Arab Weekly.

General Dwivedi’s visit, Indian officials believe, sets the stage for long-term army-to-army cooperation underpinned by shared principles of sovereignty, non-alignment and South-South cooperation.