Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /India 'deeply concerned' with escalation of tensions in West Asia, calls for restraint

India 'deeply concerned' with escalation of tensions in West Asia, calls for restraint

The US President's remarks came amid renewed tensions in the region following a series of attacks on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route. 

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 11:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
India 'deeply concerned' with escalation of tensions in West Asia, calls for restraint
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India 'deeply concerned' with escalation of tensions in West Asia, calls for restraint
India1 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202619 min ago
3
Sai Kishore53 min ago
4
Petrol1 hr ago
5
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies1 hr ago