/India demands safe navigation after attack on MT El Gaia off Oman; 13 Indians rescued, search underway for 1 missing mariner

India on Tuesday reiterated its call for free and safe navigation in international waters and the unhindered flow of commerce through international waterways in the region after the Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT El Gaia came under attack off the coast of Oman.
Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued, while search operations continue for one missing seafarer, said ministry of external affairs in by-weekly media briefing on Tuesday.
Responding to a question, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the vessel was carrying 14 Indian nationals when it came under attack.
“Of these, 13 have been rescued, and we deeply thank the Omani authorities for their efforts in rescuing our nationals. One Indian national, a seafarer who was on board the vessel, remains missing,” Jaiswal said.
He said search and rescue operations were continuing with the assistance of the Omani authorities and that the Indian Embassy remained in close contact with them.
Jaiswal also expressed concern over attacks targeting commercial shipping and civilian interests in the region, stressing that the safety of seafarers and uninterrupted maritime commerce were critical.
“Targeting commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable to us,” the MEA spokesperson said.
He called for the restoration of safe maritime movement and the uninterrupted flow of commerce through international waterways in the region at the earliest.
“We also urge that free and safe navigation, as well as the flow of commerce through international waterways in the region, be restored at the earliest,” Jaiswal said.
The remarks came a day after the United States military dismissed assertions by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that an oil tanker had collided with a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Panama-flagged oil tanker El Gaia had been struck by an Iranian missile last month, leaving it inoperable.
According to CENTCOM, Iran struck the tanker again with a drone over the weekend while it was in waters off the coast of Oman. The vessel is currently being towed by a regional partner.
Before the US statement, Iranian state media outlet Fars News Agency, citing the IRGC, reported that an oil tanker had hit a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, causing an explosion and fire on board. Fars identified the vessel as the Panama-flagged El Gaia.
The El Gaia is the same vessel that came under attack off the Omani coast over the weekend. Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued, while search operations remain underway for the missing Indian seafarer.
(with agencies input)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.