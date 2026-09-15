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India demands safe navigation after attack on MT El Gaia off Oman; 13 Indians rescued, search underway for 1 missing mariner

MEA called for the restoration of safe maritime movement and the uninterrupted flow of commerce through international waterways in the region at the earliest.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
India demands safe navigation after attack on MT El Gaia off Oman; 13 Indians rescued, search underway for 1 missing mariner
Image Credit: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (IANS)

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India demands safe navigation after attack on MT El Gaia off Oman; 13 Indians rescued, search underway for 1 missing mariner
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