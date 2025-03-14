Advertisement
PAKISTAN TRAIN HIJACKING

India Denies Pakistan's Claim Of Involvement In Train Hijacking, Says, ‘World Knows Where Epicentre Of Terrorism Lies'

India rejects Pakistan's allegation of involvement in the Jaffar Express hijacking, emphasising that Pakistan is the epicenter of terrorism. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 10:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India Denies Pakistan's Claim Of Involvement In Train Hijacking, Says, ‘World Knows Where Epicentre Of Terrorism Lies' Image: Pixabay

India has strongly rejected Pakistan's allegations of involvement in the recent Jaffar Express hijacking, calling them "baseless". MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday emphasised that the world knows where the epicenter of global terrorism lies, urging Pakistan to focus on its internal issues rather than shifting blame for its own failures.

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan. The whole world knows where the epicenter of global terrorism lies. Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures on to others."

 

