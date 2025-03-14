India has strongly rejected Pakistan's allegations of involvement in the recent Jaffar Express hijacking, calling them "baseless". MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday emphasised that the world knows where the epicenter of global terrorism lies, urging Pakistan to focus on its internal issues rather than shifting blame for its own failures.

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan. The whole world knows where the epicenter of global terrorism lies. Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures on to others."