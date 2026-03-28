India denies reports of Elon Musk's presence in PM Modi-Trump call on West Asia tensions

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday clarified that the telephonic conversation held on March 24 was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, dismissing reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was a part of the discussion. The conversation primarily focused on the ongoing situation in West Asia.

The MEA clarified its position after the New York Times reported that Elon Musk was present in the telephonic conversation between PM Modi and US President Trump.

The call, which took place on Tuesday, marked the first interaction between the two leaders since the escalation of hostilities involving the US and Iran beginning on February 28.

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"We have seen the story. The telephone conversation on March 24 was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump only," a spokesperson of the MEA said, rejecting claims of any third-party participation.

"As has been stated earlier, it provided the opportunity for exchange of views on the situation in West Asia," the spokesperson added.

This clarification came after a report by the NYT, citing unnamed US officials, claimed that Elon Musk had joined the call between the two leaders.

"Elon Musk participated in a phone call on Tuesday with President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, an unusual appearance by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state during a wartime crisis," the report stated.

As per IANS, the report noted that Trump and Musk had experienced a fallout last year after the billionaire exited his role in the government, where he had been tasked with reducing the workforce.

After the conversation, Prime Minister Modi shared details of the exchange on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the issues discussed.

"Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability," the Prime Minister said in his post.

The government’s clarification has ended speculation about the reported involvement of a private individual in a diplomatic exchange between two world leaders.

(with IANS inputs)