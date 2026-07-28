/India dismisses PoJK polls as 'cosmetic exercise', says Pakistan using polls to conceal illegal occupation

Responding to reports of clashes and alleged electoral irregularities during the first phase of polling, Jaiswal said, "We have seen the reports regarding the so-called assembly elections being conducted in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India's position on this matter has been clear, consistent and well-known. The entire union territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas currently under illegal occupation and forcible occupation of Pakistan, are integral and inalienable parts of India. The current cosmetic electoral exercise is nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its grave human rights violations in the region."