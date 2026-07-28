/India dismisses PoJK polls as 'cosmetic exercise', says Pakistan using polls to conceal illegal occupation

India on Tuesday rejected the assembly elections being held in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), describing them as a "cosmetic electoral exercise" aimed at concealing Pakistan's illegal occupation of the region and diverting attention from alleged human rights violations.
Addressing the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) weekly media briefing in New Delhi, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's long-standing position that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas under Pakistan's control, are integral parts of India.
Responding to reports of clashes and alleged electoral irregularities during the first phase of polling, Jaiswal said, "We have seen the reports regarding the so-called assembly elections being conducted in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India's position on this matter has been clear, consistent and well-known. The entire union territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas currently under illegal occupation and forcible occupation of Pakistan, are integral and inalienable parts of India. The current cosmetic electoral exercise is nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its grave human rights violations in the region."
The first phase of polling in PoJK has been marred by violent clashes, allegations of election rigging and the killing of political workers, according to local media reports. Coalition partners are also reported to have accused each other of undermining the electoral process.
Jaiswal said the unrest in PoJK reflected growing public discontent over Pakistan's governance of the region.
"As we have stated earlier, the ongoing mass protests in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, of which you are aware, you would have seen the latest visuals from there, are the direct consequences of its economic exploitation, its denial of fundamental rights to the people and their administrative oppression," he said.
The remarks come amid an intensified crackdown by Pakistani authorities on protesters participating in the Long March organised by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).
According to the JAAC, at least 20 people have been killed and dozens more injured during the protests. Videos circulating on social media purportedly show Pakistani security personnel opening fire on civilians.
In a post on X, the JAAC said, "The Long March caravans have reached Rawalakot city. According to information received so far, the identities of 19 deceased individuals have been confirmed, while one person did not have identification documents and sustained a bullet wound to the head; his body is present at the Palandri Hospital. Thus, the total deaths have reached at least 20. In addition, other details are contingent upon daylight breaking and the restoration of communications."
The protest march was launched after talks between the JAAC and Pakistani authorities reportedly failed to reach an agreement, prompting organisers to renew their call for public mobilisation.
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