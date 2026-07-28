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India dismisses PoJK polls as 'cosmetic exercise', says Pakistan using polls to conceal illegal occupation

Addressing the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) weekly media briefing in New Delhi, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's long-standing position that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas under Pakistan's control, are integral parts of India.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 05:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
India dismisses PoJK polls as 'cosmetic exercise', says Pakistan using polls to conceal illegal occupation
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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