/India dispatches team of doctors and paramedics to flood-hit Nepal

A third special flight carrying more than 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid, along with a team of doctors and paramedics, departed from New Delhi for Kathmandu on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The move comes as India intensifies relief efforts to support Nepal following Wednesday’s devastating flash floods.
“A third flight carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance has departed for Kathmandu. The assistance includes portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets. An 11-member team of doctors, paramedics and a Recce team for Tunnel rescue operations is also on board. India continues to support Nepal’s ongoing relief & rescue efforts,” External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar stated on X.
Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar received 21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who arrived at the Delhi airport from Kathmandu after being rescued from the floods.
“I welcomed a group comprising 21 tourists from Tamil Nadu who were rescued from the floods that occurred in Nepal. I was deeply moved upon hearing their experiences firsthand. I express my gratitude to the Nepali Army and the government of that country for carrying out this rescue operation. I commend the efforts of the Indian Embassy in Nepal in smoothly coordinating their return to India,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.
The 21 Indian nationals were part of groups that had travelled to the region for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through various travel agencies.
India is continuing to provide additional assistance to Nepal, including the deployment of Bailey bridges to support ongoing rescue and relief operations. New Delhi has also established a round-the-clock control room at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to coordinate assistance.
MEA officials are also coordinating with state governments from which pilgrims had travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
Addressing the MEA’s bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi on Friday, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that 84 Indian nationals, including 63 employees of the Trishuli-1 hydropower project, had been rescued so far. He added that 96 Indians who were stranded on the Chinese side had safely crossed into Nepal by land.
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