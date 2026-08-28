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India dispatches team of doctors and paramedics to flood-hit Nepal

India sent a third special flight carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid and an 11-member medical and rescue team to Nepal, while 84 Indians have been rescued so far and 96 stranded on the Chinese side safely crossed into Nepal.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 09:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 09:40 PM IST
India dispatches team of doctors and paramedics to flood-hit Nepal
Image Credit: IANS

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India dispatches team of doctors and paramedics to flood-hit Nepal
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