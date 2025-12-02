India Displeased Over Joint Op-Ed By UK, French & German Envoys Ahead Of Putin Visit; Calls Move ‘Unusual’ And ‘Not Acceptable’

New Delhi has conveyed its displeasure after the British, French and German ambassadors in India jointly authored an op-ed in a national daily ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit. Senior officials in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the move as “very unusual” and “not acceptable diplomatic practice”.

The op-ed, published in the Times of India and co-authored by UK envoy Lindy Cameron, French Ambassador Thierry Mathou and German envoy Philipp Ackermann, sharply criticised Moscow’s role in the Ukraine conflict. The diplomats accused Russia of escalating the war through increased air attacks even amid peace initiatives, undermining global stability via airspace incursions, cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns. They also referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stated view that solutions cannot be found on the battlefield.

MEA officials said India has “taken note” of the article and asserted that it is not appropriate for foreign envoys to publicly advise New Delhi on its relations with a third country. “It is very unusual. Not acceptable diplomatic practice to give public advice on third-country relations,” an official remarked.

The reaction comes as preparations are underway for what India calls an “important” visit by President Putin, underscoring the continuing relevance of the India-Russia partnership. “India and Russia have shared one of the most stable relationships in modern times. It has contributed to peace and stability, and there is deep understanding on both sides on the importance of this relationship,” MEA officials said, noting that regional and international issues will figure in the talks.

Terrorism remains a key subject in bilateral cooperation, officials pointed out, recalling that Russia was the first country with which India established a dedicated working group on counterterrorism in 2002.

On trade concerns, the government expressed confidence that Indian exports to Russia — especially pharmaceuticals, agriculture, processed foods and consumer products — will see a significant rise, helping address the trade imbalance.

Responding to questions on reports of Indians joining the Russian Army, officials said more than a dozen individuals have already been repatriated and urged citizens to exercise caution when signing foreign job contracts.

On US sanctions pressure over Russian oil purchases, the MEA maintained that Indian energy firms take decisions “based on international market dynamics”.

President Putin’s visit is expected to reinforce strategic cooperation, even as geopolitical tensions continue to shape global diplomatic messaging.