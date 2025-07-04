India on Friday reacted to the Dalai Lama's succession plan, saying that it doesn't comment on religious matters and supports freedom of religion for all. The Ministry of External Affairs said that India will continue to uphold freedom of religion for all. The remark comes days after Dalai Lama's declaration that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a non-profit institution he established, has the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have seen reports relating to the statement made by His Holiness the Dalai Lama about the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution." Jaishwal further said, "The government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion. The government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so."

China's Reaction

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Friday reiterated China's official stance on the reincarnation process of Tibetan Buddhist leaders, emphasising that it is governed by time-honoured rituals and cannot be determined by any one individual. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the envoy said, "The reincarnation of Living Buddhas follows a fully developed set of established rituals, and has never been decided by a single individual including the 14th Dalai Lama himself."

Indian Minister's Remark

Union Minister of Minority Affairs of India Kiren Rijiju recently asserted that the choice of the Dalai Lama's successor should rest solely with the spiritual leader himself, reflecting the belief of his followers worldwide amid China's recent statement on the matter. "I am a devotee of the Dalai Lama. Anybody in the world who follows the Dalai Lama wants his successor to be chosen by the Dalai Lama himself," Rijiju said.

China vs Tibet

China has been trying to exert control over Tibetan Buddhist traditions, particularly the reincarnation process of high-ranking lamas like the Dalai Lama. Over a lifetime in exile, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, has become synonymous with Tibet and its quest for genuine autonomy under Beijing's tightening grip on the Himalayan region.

From his adopted hometown of Dharamshala, where he established a government-in-exile, the spiritual leader has unified Tibetans at home and in exile and elevated their plight onto the global stage. Dalai Lama emphasized that the process will be guided by centuries-old religious traditions and in consultation with senior Tibetan Buddhist leaders and spiritual protectors and rejected China's claims of authority over the reincarnation process, stating that no one else has the right to interfere in this matter. (With ANI inputs)