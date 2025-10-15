India Draws New 'Red Line' Against Terrorism: LG Manoj Sinha Assures Justice For Victims

Continuing the process of delivering justice to terror victims, LG Sinha reached out to the families of terror victims in the border village of Dardpora, Kupwara. During his visit, he made strong statements about ensuring justice and providing long-delayed support to those affected by terrorism.

The LG promised that all victims of terror would receive justice and that no family would be left behind in Jammu and Kashmir’s journey toward peace and progress.

Sinha directed officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and the Senior Superintendent of Police of Kupwara, to fast-track pending cases related to terror victims under a special rehabilitation program.

He stated that over 250 people who had suffered at the hands of terrorists had already been provided government jobs, and more applications were being processed through an online portal. He clarified that only genuine cases would be supported — not those with any links to terrorism.

Sinha revealed that the administration was working with voluntary organizations, including one from Kerala, to rebuild homes destroyed by cross-border shelling in Kupwara. Emphasizing that “the era of elements benefiting from terror acts is over,” he declared that terror sympathizers would not be spared. He noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India had drawn a new “red line” against terrorism.

The LG assured the families that their years of “trauma, torment, and suffering” were over. He pledged that the government would provide the necessary support to help them “reclaim their lives” and remove systemic barriers that had previously hindered their progress.

The visit was part of a special welfare drive aimed at providing livelihood assistance, justice, and rehabilitation to people affected by terror violence. He affirmed that every district must take responsibility for rehabilitating such families.

This initiative follows recent efforts, including the distribution of job appointment letters to hundreds of families of terror victims in Srinagar and Jammu earlier in 2025. The administration has also set up a web portal and helplines to streamline the relief and rehabilitation process.