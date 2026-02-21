From trash to Tejas: How your retired gadgets could become the backbone of Indian aviation

The strategic future of Indian aviation and defense may be sitting unused in your bedside drawer. As India pushes for "atomic sovereignty," which means controlling strategic-grade materials at the molecular level, experts say millions of discarded smartphones across the country serve as valuable mines for critical aerospace minerals.

However, a significant challenge remains. While India has the "world’s finest ingredients" hidden in e-waste, it currently lacks the ability to turn them into fighter jets.

The Urban Mine: Smartphones as Geological Anomalies

To a scientist, a dead smartphone is a man-made ore deposit. Traditional mining requires crushing tons of rock to extract a few grams of valuable minerals, but e-waste offers a much easier path.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"A typical cobalt mine yields just 1 to 2 kg of cobalt per ton of rock, while a ton of spent battery material can contain 50 to 80 kg," says Syed Gazanfar Abbas Safvi of Lohum. This means e-waste is about 40 times more concentrated than natural ore. Nitin Gupta, CEO of Attero, points out that these secondary sources have not become India's main focus, even though their potential is immense.

Chemical Surgery: Turning ‘Black Mass’ into Aircraft Alloys

The process of transforming an old gadget into parts for an aircraft involves complex chemistry. It starts with black mass, a dark powder that contains lithium, cobalt, and nickel. These are essential for making lightweight aircraft frames and heat-resistant engines.

The Acid Bath: Companies like Lohum use chemical methods to dissolve black mass in acid and extract metals one by one with great precision.

The Thermal Shortcut: Bengaluru-based Metastable Materials takes a different approach. They use heat to encourage atoms to separate through phase changes, avoiding the environmental impact of acid leaching.

The 0.1% Challenge: Why Aerospace Purity is Non-Negotiable

In the world of fighter jets, 99.9% purity isn't good enough. The last 0.1% of contaminants can lead to catastrophic failures under the intense vibrations and heat of combat.

"That last 0.1% can be thousands of tiny contaminants that behave unpredictably," warns Gaurav Dolwani of Lico. Safvi explains the level of precision required by saying, "Imagine 20 Olympic-sized swimming pools of pure water; our machines can detect a single teaspoon of ink dropped into them."

Atomic Heat Shields and ‘Healing’ Magnets

Rare earth magnets, like neodymium, are the "invisible muscles" of an airplane. They power sensors and wing actuators. To endure the "thermal hell" of a jet engine, these magnets need dysprosium, which acts as an atomic heat shield.

To restore strength to recycled magnets, Lohum uses specialized ovens heated to 900 degrees Celsius. At this temperature, the neodymium-rich border melts and fills microscopic cracks, effectively "healing" the magnet from the inside. However, Rahul Singh of Exigo warns that this process requires great precision to avoid oxidizing the material into unusable powder.

The Missing Link: Why India Still Exports Its ‘Gold’

Despite the available science, India faces a significant industrial gap. The country lacks large-scale manufacturing facilities for battery cells and rare earth magnets to turn purified salts into aerospace components.

As a result, India currently exports all of its black mass and purified minerals. "China succeeded not because it recycled better, but because it closed the loop," explains Singh. Until India builds large factories to process these purified minerals, its urban gold will continue powering aircraft made abroad.

"When India masters this full chain," Safvi concludes, "it stops being a buyer in someone else’s supply chain and becomes a maker."

ALSO READ | Fattah hypersonic specs revealed: Is Iran's new glide vehicle a 'carrier killer' or psychological warfare?