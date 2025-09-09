NDA pick C.P. Radhakrishnan established his victory in the Vice Presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the INDIA bloc nominee B. Sudershan Reddy. The polling began at 10 am and continued till 5 pm, with all Members of Parliament eligible to cast their votes. The counting of votes began at 6 pm.

NDA nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan was elected as the Vice President of India with a total of 452 votes.

NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan elected as the Vice President of India with a total of 452 votes

Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy secured 300 first preference votes.

PC Mody, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha informed, "NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice President of India... Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy secured 300 first preference votes."

PC Mody, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha says, "NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice President of India... Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy secured…

Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the Maharashtra Governor, and his opponent, B. Sudershan Reddy, is a former Supreme Court Judge. Leaders across party lines, from Union Ministers to Opposition leaders, took part, giving their choice for the VP candidate through a paper ballot.

The election held immense political significance and weight, as the Indian Vice President also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. This makes the role crucial in the functioning of the Parliament.

Vote Casting

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Kiren Rijiju also cast their vote. The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, who was presiding over the upper house proceedings in the absence of the Vice President, also cast his vote among others.

From the Opposition's side, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, MPs Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Gandhi, and Jairam Ramesh cast their vote in the morning.

Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav, among others, also voted.

Furthermore, jailed Baramulla MP, known as 'Engineer Rashid', got special permission from the court to allow him to cast his vote.

Electoral College For VP Elections

The electoral college for the Vice Presidential election comprises 781 members, including 542 elected members of the Lok Sabha and 239 members of the Rajya Sabha (233 elected and 12 nominated, with six vacancies across both Houses).

As per IANS, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Ram Mohan Naidu, along with Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, were appointed as official election agents for the process.

All votes carry equal value, and voting is conducted through a secret ballot, as per established parliamentary procedure. The majority mark needed to win is 391 votes.

The election comes 50 days after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post as the Vice President on July 21, citing health reasons.

(with agencies' inputs)