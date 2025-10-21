India Elevates Kabul Technical Mission To Embassy Post Talks With Afghan FM

India has officially upgraded its Technical Mission in Kabul to the Embassy of India in Afghanistan, with immediate effect, signalling a renewed commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the move as a clear demonstration of India’s intent to deepen cooperation across all areas of mutual interest with Afghanistan.

“In line with the decision announced during the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India, the Government is restoring the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect,” the MEA statement declared.

The Embassy will bolster India’s efforts in supporting Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, humanitarian aid, and capacity-building programmes, reflecting the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society, the statement added.

On 10 October, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in detailed talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi, covering a wide range of shared concerns and significant regional developments.

Reaffirming India’s longstanding friendship with the Afghan people, Jaishankar emphasised the enduring cultural and historical bonds between the two nations. He reiterated India’s unwavering support for the developmental aspirations of Afghanistan.

“India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India,” Jaishankar stated during the meeting.

(With inputs from IANS)