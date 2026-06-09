Hormuz choke point: How India can secure energy independence through a 4-pillar strategic roadmap

The escalating tensions in West Asia and the looming threat of disruption of trade and energy supply through the Strait of Hormuz have been seen purely as an external issue. For decades now, India has depended upon foreign imports of crude oil and natural gas passing through vulnerable shipping chokepoints. Any bottleneck along such shipping lanes has the potential to cause severe inflation within the country and disrupt transportation, agriculture, and overall stability.

While countries like China were quick enough to recognize the vulnerabilities and, accordingly, diversify their energy portfolio by building up strategic reserves, ramping up domestic production, developing alternate supplies, and going big into electric mobility, it is now India's turn to do something similar but on a much more aggressive timeline. In order to protect the country from external shocks, India needs to make a fundamental shift in its energy policy along four critical strategic pillars.

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Pillar 1 – Launching a National Waste to Energy Mission

India's largest untapped energy reserve does not lie deep under the earth's crust; it lies aboveground, in cities and towns. Millions of tons of municipal solid waste, agricultural waste and other organic material are burned or dumped every day. The conversion of liabilities into assets through a layered approach involving decentralization would make this possible:

Village level: Village Panchayats must operate biogas plants using animal waste, turning them into energy-producing entities.

District level: Clusters of villages must operate their biomethane/CBG processing plants that could provide energy for transport and other purposes.

Urban level: Municipal corporations must build integrated waste processing units that generate electricity, gas, and high-value recyclables.

National level: Industrial-scale waste-to-energy parks must be built using the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to enhance energy generation.

Pillar 2 – Leveraging AI platforms and decentralised solar energy production

In order to maximise efficiency in India's proposed nationwide Waste to Energy mission, it is essential to position India as a leader in implementing Artificial Intelligence to manage resources. AI platforms may help optimize routing, predict waste generation trends and aid in segregating materials mechanically.

Equally important, decentralized solar power generation needs to grow exponentially. Programs like the PM Surya Ghar scheme require scaling up such that schools, government complexes, commercial complexes, and even residential societies turn into mini-power generating centers.

Pillar 3: Building alternate supply corridors

Given the constraints of renewable energy and waste-to-energy schemes not being able to entirely take up the burden of imported hydrocarbon fuels in the coming years, India should adopt a dual strategy in the form of supply diversification.

It is imperative for New Delhi to step up engagement with alternative fuel suppliers in Central Asia, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Myanmar. Creating new alternate pipelines, enhancing the capability to import liquefied natural gas, and creating a premier energy corridor in the Bay of Bengal via deep-water ports shall become critical in neutralizing the vulnerability.

Pillar 4: Inculcating energy diplomacy within India's foreign policy matrix

Like defense cooperation, which is a cardinal part of national security, "Energy Diplomacy" needs to be established as one of the main foreign policy missions of India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) should institute a mechanism where it mandates the identification of alternative crude oil and gas supplies from other countries through India's embassies.

These diplomatic initiatives need to be seamlessly integrated into an Energy Security Council, consisting of representatives across ministries, industrialists, and scientists. India will gradually decrease its dependence on the Gulf by concentrating on establishing relationships in Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Five-year strategy for self-sufficiency

The strategy to minimize Indian dependence involves a well-planned and time-bound implementation process:

Year 1: Emphasis on countrywide waste mapping, policy reform, and small-scale pilot studies.

Years 2–3: Creation of bio-gas chains in rural areas, development of district-level waste processing units, and identification of efficient technologies through national innovations.

Year 5: Ensuring that India becomes the leading player in converting waste to energy in the international arena.

It is impossible for India to manage the political instability of West Asia; however, it has complete control over its own readiness for such circumstances. By harnessing the power of its youth and its technological prowess and turning its daily waste into treasure, the nation can make a weakness into a strength.

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