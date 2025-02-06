'India Engaging With US Govt To Ensure No Mistreatment Deportees': S Jaishankar

Amid protests erupted by the opposition outside the Parliament over the "Mistreatment" of illegal Indian migrants, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday that the government is in discussions with the US to ensure deported Indians are treated fairly, emphasising the need for a strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry.

"We are of course engaging the US government to ensure the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar emphasised the need for a dual approach to address illegal immigration and said, "At the same time the House will appreciate that our focus should be on strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry, while taking steps to ease visas for the legitimate travellers."

The minister further added that the process of deportation is not a new one.

"The standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft provides for the use of restraints. However, we have been informed that women and children are not restrained," he said.

"Further need of deportees during transit related to food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies, are attended to. During toilet breaks deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed. This is applicable to chartered civilian aircraft as well as military aircraft," he said.

"There has been no change from past procedures for the flight undertaken by the US on Feb 5, 2025," he added.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 Indian deportees landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, marking the first batch of Indians deported under the Donald Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The deportees reported that they were handcuffed and shackled throughout the journey, with the restraints only being removed once they arrived in Amritsar.

(With PTI inputs)