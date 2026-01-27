India-EU evolving ties: Why New Delhi could be the ‘perfect’ partner for Europe | EXPLAINED

India-EU ties: In a significant move to strengthen relations between two of the world’s most important powers, India and the European Union (EU) are set to deepen cooperation through a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

India-EU FTA negotiations concluded on Monday when India celebrated its 77th Republic Day, and the deal will come into effect sometime next year. Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday jointly announced the conclusion of the India–EU FTA at the 16th India–EU Summit, held during the visit of the European leaders to India.

This partnership is aimed at enhancing strategic collaboration, and the conclusion of this agreement positions India and the EU as partners committed to open markets, predictability, and inclusive growth.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On the economic front, attention is on the EU-India FTA. When implemented, it would create one of the world’s largest trading areas, covering billions of people.

Why India's partnership is critical for EU?

India’s growing role on the global stage has made its partnership particularly critical for the EU, especially given the current uncertainties in international geopolitics.

Europe faces multiple challenges, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, pressures from China, and unpredictability in US foreign policy, highlighted by past threats of steep tariffs and unconventional moves such as the Greenland issue under US President Donald Trump.

In this context of global volatility, India presents a more stable and reliable trade partner. Its consistent economic growth and commitment to infrastructure development make it an attractive destination for investment and long-term collaboration.

India's import and export game

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India’s total exports, Merchandise and Services combined, for December 2025 is estimated at US $74.01 billion. Meanwhile, total imports, for the same, for December 2025 are estimated at US $80.94 billion, registering a positive growth of 6.17 percent.

(Note- The Ministry clarified that the latest data for the services sector released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is for November 2025. The data for December 2025 is an estimation.)

Notably, as per the government data, between 2019 and 2024, India-EU bilateral trade in services grew steadily, with Indian exports rising from €19 billion to €37 billion and EU exports to India increasing to €29 billion.

India's economic growth and contribution to the world economy

President Droupadi Murmu, speaking on the eve of India’s Republic Day 2026, emphasised the strength of the Indian economy, calling it the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

She stated, “Despite global uncertainties, India is recording continuous economic growth. We are moving towards achieving our goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy in the near future. By investing in the creation of world-class infrastructure, we are rebuilding our economic strength at a much larger scale.”

FTA key sectors

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has termed the agreement as the "mother of all deals," and in a post on X shared an image explaining what sectors of India would be benefiting from this free-trade agreement.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the India–EU FTA would boost the labour-intensive sectors, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, engineering goods, and automobiles, bringing down tariffs up to 10 per cent on almost 33 billion USD of exports to zero on entry into force of the Agreement.

The combination of India’s economic stability, strategic positioning, and potential for growth offers Europe a dependable partner amid global uncertainty. Unlike other regions facing geopolitical tension, India provides a market that promises both steady trade relations and minimal strategic risks.