'India-EU FTA marks new era for India’s Global Trade', says UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the conclusion of negotiations for the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), calling it a “historic leap” in India’s journey on the global economic stage.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the strategic agreement is set to unlock export opportunities worth nearly Rs 6.41 lakh crore, particularly benefiting labour-intensive sectors. He added that the deal reflects a shared vision for prosperity and will contribute to building a stronger and more self-reliant India.

Highlighting the broader impact of the agreement, CM Yogi said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the India–EU FTA marks a defining moment for India’s global trade engagement. According to him, the pact brings India into closer economic integration with 27 European nations and provides preferential market access for over 99 per cent of Indian goods, significantly boosting export potential.

He further noted that by empowering farmers, strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), boosting manufacturing and services, and opening up fresh opportunities for skilled professionals, the agreement serves as a blueprint for inclusive growth and long-term economic resilience.

Earlier, India and the European Union formally announced the successful conclusion of negotiations on the FTA, describing it as a key milestone in one of India’s most important strategic economic partnerships. Framed as a modern, rules-based trade agreement, the deal is designed to address present-day global challenges while deepening market integration between the world’s second and fourth largest economies.

With a combined market size estimated at over Rs 2,091.6 lakh crore (USD 24 trillion), the agreement is expected to create significant opportunities for trade, investment and innovation for nearly two billion people across India and the EU. It offers unprecedented market access for more than 99 per cent of India’s exports by trade value, while safeguarding policy flexibility for sensitive sectors and aligning with India’s development priorities.

The FTA is considered particularly significant for India as it provides preferential access to European markets across 97 per cent of tariff lines, covering 99.5 per cent of trade value. Under the agreement, 70.4 per cent of tariff lines accounting for 90.7 per cent of India’s exports will see immediate elimination of duties for key labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather and footwear, tea, coffee, spices, sports goods, toys, gems and jewellery, and select marine products.

In addition, 20.3 per cent of tariff lines, covering 2.9 per cent of India’s exports, will receive zero-duty access over a period of three to five years for certain marine products, processed food items, arms and ammunition, among others.

(With inputs from ANI)