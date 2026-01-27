India-EU Trade Agreement: The major decision in the ‘mother of all deals’ that most people probably missed

New Delhi: The India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement has grabbed attention for lower prices and wider market access. But a lesser known fact of the agreement carries long-term weight. The two sides have agreed to protect intellectual property. The pact keeps the focus on originality, shows commitment to fairness and makes it clear that real creators and their work deserve protection.

Copying someone else’s work will no longer be treated as routine business. Making cheap duplicates, selling lookalike products or using a well-known name or logo without permission will invite stricter action. The agreement covers patents, brand names and logos, along with books, films, music, product designs and confidential business formulas. Ownership stays with the creator, and the effort behind every original idea stays protected.

For India, the balance is intact. The deal follows global TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) rules under the World Trade Organisation. The agreement avoids placing extra pressure on the system and keeps health policies secure. Generic medicines are legal, and key patent protections such as Section 3(d) are untouched. Treatment costs are within reach, and public health continues to be a priority.

The clampdown now extends to publishing, films, music and software, where piracy will face stronger checks. Fake branded goods will come under scrutiny, and copycat product designs will face greater risk. Trade secrets will receive stronger protection, new plant varieties will gain formal recognition and enforcement will grow firmer through regular inspections and stricter seizures.

European companies see clear value in the agreement as fake medicines face tighter barriers. Counterfeit cars, luxury goods, wine and chocolates will come under tougher controls, helping trust rise and investment confidence grow. As protection improves, technology flows are also expected to gain momentum.

India gains on another front as traditional knowledge, including Ayurveda, home remedies and herbal practices, moves into secure digital records. Misuse of these practices becomes much harder, and false ownership claims lose ground. The Doha Declaration ensures that affordable medicines is accessible. Indian firms in IT, pharma and creative industries receive stronger protection for their work across European markets.

Earlier demands from Europe had raised concerns about longer patent terms, stronger data control and higher medicine prices. These demands did not make it into the final deal. India held its ground, ensuring that generic drug production continues and the public’s financial burden stays limited. Talks are ongoing regarding geographical names such as Darjeeling tea and Basmati rice.

The emphasis on intellectual property comes from global experience. European firms have repeatedly faced theft of technology, designs, formulas and software. They have dealt with cyber intrusions, insider leaks and forced technology sharing. Weak legal protections have compounded these challenges. Research shows that such incidents have caused heavy financial losses. China and Russia are frequently involved in these cases.

In China, companies have often faced pressure to share their technology as a condition for doing business. Trade secrets have leaked frequently, and counterfeit goods have flooded the markets. More than 80 percent of fake products seized in Europe originate from China or Hong Kong. These infringements have caused losses running into billions of euros each year.

Fake medicines alone accounted for nearly 9.6 billion euro in losses between 2012 and 2016. As a result, public health has faced a serious danger.

Cyber theft has also played a role. The APT-41 hacking group targeted dozens of multinational firms. Stolen data included fighter jet designs, missile systems, drug formulas and clean energy blueprints. Estimates place annual losses to the United States between $225 billion and $600 billion. Europe faced similar damage.

Russia added another dimension after the Ukraine war. A 2022 law allowed the use of intellectual property from “unfriendly countries” without payment. European patents and software could be used at zero royalty. As a result, market share slipped, brand value weakened and copied products spread fast.

Even insiders have caused harm. At ASML in the Netherlands, employees leaked confidential semiconductor technology. Courts awarded damages of about $845 million. In another case, a former employee registered company formulas under personal copyright. Courts later restored ownership to the firm.

These cases show a simple truth. Stealing intellectual property causes huge financial loss. It puts safety at risk and creates trade problems. This is why the India-EU deal takes a strong stance. Original work gets protection, copying gets harder and imitation loses its advantage.