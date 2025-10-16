Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2972899https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-exposes-pakistans-terror-playbook-mea-slams-islamabad-for-blaming-neighbors-hosting-terror-groups-2972899.html
NewsIndia
PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN CLASH

India Exposes Pakistan's Terror Playbook: MEA Slams Islamabad For Blaming Neighbors, Hosting Terror Groups

India accused Pakistan of harboring terrorist groups such as the Afghan Taliban, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and the Haqqani Network.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 06:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Exposes Pakistan's Terror Playbook: MEA Slams Islamabad For Blaming Neighbors, Hosting Terror GroupsPakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: IANS/ANI)

India on Thursday strongly criticized Pakistan for its role in regional instability, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) systematically dismantling Islamabad's narrative on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions while exposing what New Delhi characterized as Pakistan's decades-long pattern of terror sponsorship, blame-shifting, and interference in neighbors' sovereignty.

India accused Pakistan of harboring terrorist groups such as the Afghan Taliban, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and the Haqqani Network. It also noted that it is an old practice for Pakistan to blame neighboring countries for its internal failures and expressed concern over Islamabad’s apparent frustration with Afghanistan exercising full sovereignty over its territories.

"Three things are clear. One, Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities. Two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. Three, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

Pakistan-Afghanistan Clash

The statement comes amid some of the most intense cross-border clashes between Pakistan and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in recent years. The two sides recently agreed to a temporary 48-hour ceasefire following clashes that reportedly killed dozens, though exact casualty figures remain unverified.

What Led To The Clash

The violence erupted after heavy exchanges of fire between Taliban forces and the Pakistani military at multiple points along the border. Pakistan has long accused the Afghan Taliban of providing safe haven to Pakistani Taliban militants who carry out cross-border attacks. Conversely, Afghanistan has raised concerns over Pakistani military operations that violate Afghan sovereignty, including alleged airstrikes on Afghan territory.

While Pakistani casualty figures have not been independently confirmed, Afghan officials, including Mujahid, claimed that their forces inflicted significant losses on Pakistani military assets. Both countries continue to accuse each other of supporting hostile militant groups: Pakistan alleges that the Afghan Taliban shelters the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of repeated border incursions and shelling.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh