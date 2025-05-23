Advertisement
India Extends Airspace Closure For Pakistani Airlines Till June 23

India has extended the airspace closure for Pakistani flights for a month. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 23, 2025, 08:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India Extends Airspace Closure For Pakistani Airlines Till June 23 Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

India on Friday extended notice to airmen (NOTAM) for Pakistan flights for one month, to be in effect till June 23, 2025. According to ANI, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said that the Indian airspace is not approved for ACFTs registered in Pakistan and ACFTs operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani airlines or operators, including military flights.

Earlier, the MoCA on April 30 had said that India issued a NOTAM and closed its airspace for Pakistan-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, airlines, and military flights. 

According to media reports, earlier, Pakistan had also extended airspace closure for Indian airlines till June 24, 2025. 

After the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, New Delhi announced a series of measures against Islamabad. As per ANI, in response, Pakistan closed its airspace for all Indian owned or Indian operated airlines.

This also comes after the Indian Armed Forces had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Following this, the neighboring nation launched drone and missile attacks on Indian territory.

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

