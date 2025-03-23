India Extends Support To Its Citizen Detained In Qatar: Report

India is extending all possible assistance to Amit Gupta, an Indian citizen from Gujarat's Vadodara, who has been wrongfully detained in Qatar for allegedly stealing data for which there is an ongoing investigation, news agency IANS reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Gupta, a senior employee of the IT firm Tech Mahindra, was detained by Qatari authorities on January 1, his mother Pushpa Gupta told the media in Vadodara. His father said he was detained by Qatar's state security. The Indian embassy in Qatar is aware of the detention of Gupta by Qatari authorities in relation to an ongoing investigation, the people said on condition of anonymity.

Insisting that he is innocent, Gupta’s family asserted that he has been falsely accused of data theft. They are demanding his urgent release and have sought the intervention of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Without giving details related to the case or charges against the IT Engineer, a resident of Vadodara, people familiar with the matter said, "Our embassy continues to provide all possible assistance in the matter and is closely following the case".

The people said the Embassy has been in touch with Gupta's family, the lawyer representing him, and Qatari authorities regularly.

Gupta's mother said she had gone to Qatar and met the Indian ambassador there. She quoted the envoy as saying that there had been no "positive response" so far about Gupta's case.

BJP MP Hemang Joshi told the media that Gupta had been working for Tech Mahindra in Qatar for the past 10 years. He was detained by Qatari security personnel and taken into custody, Joshi said.

"His parents had gone to Qatar for a month and tried to meet him but they did not succeed," the BJP MP added. This is the second instance since 2022 involving the detention of an Indian in Qatar.

Eight former Indian Navy personnel, including highly decorated officers, were detained in 2022 and subsequently sentenced to death in 2023. Their sentences were commuted by a Qatari court and they were freed on the orders of the Qatari Emir in February 2024.

