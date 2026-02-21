India eyes advanced Anti-Ballistic missile defence pact with Israel ahead of PM Modi’s visit

India is set to boost its defence partnership with Israel ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit later this month. The focus includes joint work on anti-ballistic missile defence, laser weapons, long-range stand-off missiles, and drones to strengthen strategic ties.

India and Israel are likely to sign an MoU on security cooperation during the visit. However, no major defence deal will be inked, as their bilateral defence cooperation—valued at around USD 10 billion in the coming years- remains an ongoing effort between these close allies.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, despite limited details on PM Modi's Israel visit, Israel has agreed to share cutting-edge defence technologies with India, including advanced hi-tech laser defense and stand-off systems. This marks a shift, as Israel will now provide full access to its defence tech, unlike in previous years.

The groundwork for this boosted India-Israel defence cooperation was set during Defence Secretary RK Singh's visit to Israel last November, where an MoU on expanded ties was signed.

India-Israel Defence Partnership

India and Israel signed a defence MoU in November 2025 during Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's visit to Tel Aviv. It covers AI, cybersecurity, joint research, and co-production of weapons systems.

Several reports indicate the arms deals hit $20.5 billion from 2020 to 2024, with Israel sending 34% of its exports to India.

The latest includes an $8.6-8.7 billion package for precision munitions, SPICE bomb kits, drones, and AESA radars for Tejas Mk-1A jets.

India is teaming up with Israel to co-develop anti-ballistic missile defence, a core part of Mission Sudershan, PM Modi's plan to shield India's mainland from enemy long-range missiles, which he announced from the Red Fort in his Independence Day address.

Israel leads globally with systems like long-range Arrow, medium-range David’s Sling, and short-range Iron Dome. Tel Aviv proved its tech by intercepting 98% of Iranian ballistic missiles last June.

India’s unstable neighbour: Increased Defence Demand

India faces heightened threats from its unstable neighbor, Pakistan, driving urgent demand to expand its defence arsenal with advanced weaponry.​

This includes long-range missiles and loitering munitions—versatile weapons launchable from air, ground, or sea that evade enemy air defences.

During Operation Sindoor, India unleashed Rampage missiles, Palm 400, Harpy, and Harop kamikaze drones on Pakistani targets, devastating Chinese-built defenses with strikes deep into enemy territory near Islamabad.

Upcoming acquisitions target Spice 1000 glide bombs, proven Rampage air-to-surface missiles, Air Lora ballistic missiles, and Ice Breaker long-range systems. The Indian Navy seeks extended-range Barak missiles to safeguard warships from air and surface attacks.

Israel's commitment to broader tech transfers, covering electronic warfare and munitions integration, marks a shift from past limits, fueled by mutual counter-terrorism priorities.​

PM Modi’s Israel Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Israel on February 25-26, 2026, his second trip since 2017. First announced by his Israeli counterpart, PM Netanyahu, as part of a "tremendous alliance."

The agenda includes boosting strategic ties, trade, and defence amid West Asia dynamics like Gaza peace efforts.

Both leaders share a strong rapport, with recent calls reviewing partnerships and condemning terrorism. Netanyahu highlighted India's support in public addresses. Ties elevated to a strategic partnership in 2017, spanning defence, agriculture, and the IMEC corridor.











