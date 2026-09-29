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'India eyes China's Xinjiang air route amid Pakistan airspace closure': Aviation minister Naidu

Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. Since then, carriers operating long-haul flights from Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of northern and western India have had to take longer routes over the Arabian Sea towards Muscat.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 06:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
'India eyes China's Xinjiang air route amid Pakistan airspace closure': Aviation minister Naidu
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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'India eyes China's Xinjiang air route amid Pakistan airspace closure': Aviation minister Naidu
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