India faces LPG shock: Why is 4 lakh barrels disappearing from daily supply?

New Delhi: India is dealing with a shortfall in LPG supply at a time when international energy markets are under volatility from geopolitical tensions and disruptions in one of the most critical sea routes. A recent report has raised concern that the country is facing a daily shortfall of around 4 lakh barrels in LPG supply, putting additional burden on its import-dependent energy system.

The situation has developed along with volatility in West Asia, where tensions have disrupted traditional energy flows through critical routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. This has pushed up prices of petroleum products across several markets. India has also felt the impact, with petrol and diesel prices rising twice within a week and LPG prices moving higher in recent adjustments.

Imports fall after earlier peak

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According to the report by Nikkei Asia, who has cited data from Kpler, India’s LPG imports fell to 377,620 barrels per day in April. This is a drop from February levels of 851,870 barrels per day, when shipping routes through the region were functioning more smoothly. The report points to this decline as one of the main reasons behind the present shortfall.

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The drop has come at a time when India is the world’s third-largest consumer of LPG It makes the county make it highly dependent on stable imports to meet household demand.

Govt measures to manage supply pressure

In response to the situation, the government has begun working on steps to reduce demand pressure on the LPG system. One of the measures includes asking households with piped natural gas connections to surrender their LPG connections. A three-month window has been given for compliance.

This move is part of the “one family, one connection” rule, under which holding both a subsidised LPG connection and a PNG connection within the same household is not allowed. The idea is to streamline distribution and reduce duplication in the system during a period of constrained supply.

Price changes and stock position

Earlier in March, the government increased the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 60. Around the same time, international oil and gas markets continued to see price fluctuations because of supply disruptions.

As of May 11, India had a rolling stock of about 45 days of LPG supply. In addition, crude oil and natural gas stocks were estimated at around 60 days each, offering a buffer against immediate shortages, but not removing longer-term concerns about imports.

Diversifying supply, but shortages persist

India has also tried to diversify its LPG sourcing beyond traditional suppliers. The country increased imports from Iran, Australia, Argentina and Chile, which together supplied around 43,000 barrels per day in April. This was a change from February when imports from these regions were virtually zero.

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However, this volume is still small compared to supplies from Middle Eastern exporters, which together account for about 678,000 barrels per day. Distance also plays a role in logistics, with shipments from Australia taking around 20 days, while cargo from Argentina and the United States can take between 35 and 45 days to reach Indian ports.

Heavy dependence on West Asia continues

India does not maintain long-term LPG storage at scale and meets nearly two-thirds of its total LPG requirement through imports. Around 80 percent of these imports come from West Asian suppliers, including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

While efforts are being made to increase domestic production and tighten distribution rules, the system continues to depend heavily on external supply lines. The present shortfall shows how sensitive India’s LPG network is to international disruptions, especially in regions that dominate its energy trade.