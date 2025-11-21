India Fast-Tracks Su-30MKI Deal With Armenia As Pakistan Sells JF-17s To Azerbaijan: Reports

India is moving swiftly to seal a multibillion-dollar defence agreement with Armenia for the export of Su-30MKI fighter jets, in what officials and analysts see as New Delhi’s most assertive counter to Pakistan’s expanding military cooperation with Azerbaijan. The development comes weeks after Islamabad confirmed the sale of 40 JF-17C Block-III fighters to Baku, deepening the military axis between the two countries. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

According to reports, the Su-30MKI deal—estimated at $2.5–3 billion—is now in its final stages. If concluded, it would mark Armenia’s largest military procurement in history, underscoring its attempt to narrow the widening power gap with Azerbaijan following the latter’s decisive victories in the 2020 and 2023 Nagorno-Karabakh conflicts.

A Strategic Shift

Armenia has increasingly turned to India for defence supplies after facing battlefield setbacks and expressing frustration with what it views as inadequate support from traditional ally Russia. Since 2022, Yerevan has purchased Indian Pinaka rocket systems, Swathi weapon-locating radars, 155mm artillery, and anti-tank munitions. The proposed Su-30MKI purchase significantly elevates the partnership, signalling Armenia’s intent to rebuild its air power from scratch.

Deliveries of the aircraft are expected to begin in 2027, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) preparing to produce a highly customized export variant. The jets are projected to feature Uttam AESA radar, Astra beyond-visual-range missiles, and state-of-the-art electronic warfare suites—capabilities designed to counter Azerbaijan’s newly acquired JF-17s, if reports are to be believed.

Su-30MKI: Combat-Proven Platform

The Su-30MKI, inducted into the Indian Air Force in 2002, remains India’s most potent air-superiority fighter. Known for its long range, heavy payload capacity, and thrust-vectoring maneuverability, the aircraft can deploy an array of advanced weapons, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

Since 2023, India has been implementing the “Super Sukhoi” modernization program, covering more than 150 aircraft. The upgrades include digital avionics, improved radar warning receivers, enhanced electronic warfare systems, and compatibility with Astra Mk-2 and Mk-3 air-to-air missiles. These advancements have made the Su-30MKI increasingly attractive for export.

Expanding India’s Defence Footprint

Should the deal be finalized, Armenia would join Egypt and Malaysia as countries evaluating the Su-30 platform for future purchases. For India, the agreement would not only counter Pakistan’s influence in the Caucasus but also mark a significant milestone in its rise as a global defence exporter under the framework of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Negotiations are expected to conclude soon, potentially reshaping the military balance in the South Caucasus—and signalling a new chapter in India’s assertive defence diplomacy.