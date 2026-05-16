India makes first-ever seizure of 'Jihadi Drug' Captagon worth Rs 182 crore; foreign national held: Amit Shah

India has recorded its first-ever seizure of Captagon, a banned synthetic stimulant often referred to internationally as the “Jihadi Drug”, in a major anti-narcotics operation led by the Narcotics Control Bureau under Operation Ragepill. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Rs 182 crore consignment was bound for the Middle East, with one foreign national arrested.