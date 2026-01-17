Howrah–Guwahati Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Ticket Fare: India has reached another milestone in railway modernisation with the launch of its first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. PM Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train set of Indian Railways from Malda town in West Bengal on Monday. The inaugural service will operate between Howrah in West Bengal and Kamakhya in Assam. The train is expected to begin regular services by the end of January 2026.

Designed as a modern, high-speed overnight service, the fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat Sleeper Train aims to make long-distance night travel faster, more comfortable, and more premium for passengers, while strengthening rail connectivity between West Bengal and Assam.

India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: 16 AC Coaches And Travel Time

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train has 16 fully air-conditioned coaches. These include 11 AC 3-tier coaches, four AC 2-tier coaches, and one First AC coach, with a total seating and sleeping capacity of 823 passengers. On its first route, the premium train will cover a distance of around 1,000 kilometres. The journey between Kolkata and Guwahati is expected to take about 14 hours, making overnight travel faster and more comfortable for passengers.

India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Train Schedule, Route, And Stop Details

Train number 27575, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train, starts its journey from Howrah at 6:20 PM and reaches Kamakhya (Guwahati) at 8:20 AM the next day. The total travel time is 14 hours, which makes it the fastest train on this route.

During the journey, the train stops at several stations including Bandel Junction, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa Junction, Azimganj, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri, and a few others. Most stops are for 2 minutes. However, the train stops for 10 minutes at New Jalpaiguri and Malda Town, and for 5 minutes at Azimganj. For the return trip, train number 27576 leaves Howrah at 6:15 PM and reaches Kamakhya at 8:15 AM the next day.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Ticket Fares

Passengers travelling from Howrah to Kamakhya (Guwahati) will have to pay Rs 2,299 for an AC 3-tier ticket, excluding 5 percent GST. Meanwhile, the ticket fare from the New Jalpaiguri and Malda Town in the same class are Rs 1,334 and Rs 960, respectively. For AC 2-tier, the ticket price from Howrah to Guwahati is Rs 2,970. The fare to New Jalpaiguri is Rs 1,724, while travel to Malda Town will cost Rs 1,240.

In First AC, passengers will have to pay Rs 3,640 to travel from Howrah to Guwahati. Tickets to New Jalpaiguri are priced at Rs 2,113, and fares to Malda Town are Rs 1,520. From the Kamakhya side, AC 3-tier fares to Malda Town are Rs 1,522, AC 2-tier fares are Rs 1,965, and First AC tickets cost Rs 2,409. For travel between Kamakhya and New Jalpaiguri, prices are Rs 962 in AC 3-tier, Rs 1,243 in AC 2-tier, and Rs 1,524 in First AC.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Speed And Key Features

The train comes with several modern features that focus on speed, comfort, safety, and hygiene. The train is designed to reach a top speed of 180 kmph, but it will usually run at 120 to 130 kmph. The sleeping berths are designed to be comfortable and are supported by a high-quality suspension system for a smooth ride.

To maintain cleanliness, the train uses advanced disinfectant technology that can kill 99 percent of germs, and fresh linens and towels are provided to passengers. Safety is given high importance, with the Kavach automatic protection system and onboard surveillance cameras. Automatic sliding doors stay closed during the journey and open only when the train stops at stations, improving passenger safety.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Special Food Menu

The standout features of the Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper service is its special food menu. Like premium airline services, meals are included in the ticket price and are based on local flavours. Passengers travelling from Kamakhya to Howrah will be served Assamese dishes, while those travelling from Howrah to Kamakhya will enjoy Bengali cuisine.