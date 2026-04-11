From water to flame: India's first Hydrogen cooking stove set to challenge traditional LPG cylinders

The launch of the hydrogen cooking stove marks a big step forward in India’s renewable energy industry and could bring an end to the traditional use of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for cooking. This "Made-in-India" revolutionary new hydrogen-based cooking stove is designed to operate using only 100% green hydrogen.

What does the Hydrogen cooker change?

Unlike traditional LPG cooking stoves, which use fossil fuels, this cooker uses a typical plug-and-play type of setup; however, it has a catalytic burner burning hydrogen instead of propane.

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The hydrogen stove burner has been designed to have a high heat-producing capability with its tabletop unit comprised entirely of stainless steel; the design incorporates a double burner system design for efficient heat distribution. Although it also has a pendal like a normal gas stove, the way it functions internally has completely altered our energy consumption model.

How it works

The foundation element of the hydrogen cooking technology is the generation of hydrogen using electrolysis of water.

Burning of hydrogen using a catalytic burner: The cooking stove has an adjustable gas flow through a regulated flow pattern, which will give consistent, near-zero gas consumption.

Zero ground emissions: Most importantly, there is zero carbon dioxide (CO₂), zero carbon monoxide (CO), and zero visible smoking emissions when cooking with hydrogen.

The low-noise operation engineered for indoor use

Designed specifically for indoor applications, this appliance has been engineered to run silently and without vibration typically associated with industrial fuels.

Beyond the home: Greater & strategic applications

While technologies developed for home use can easily be scaled up to support larger-scale applications, the rollout is targeting larger sectors of clean-energy pilot projects. Below are just some applications currently under research:

Community kitchens & canteens: High-volume cooking with no carbon emissions.

Defense & remote locations: Fuel sovereignty in locations with limited access to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Research institutions: Testing hydrogen as a standard source of energy.

Safety first: Engineered for hydrogen stability

Due to the volatility of hydrogen, the manufacturers of this product have instituted a multi-tier safety architecture. The appliance is also outfitted with:

Flame arrestors: To minimise the the risk of backfire and maintain the stability of flames.

Automated pressure control systems: To ensure consistent delivery of fuel.

Hydrogen-compatible valve components: Designed to reduce the risk of leaks.

The cost of innovation: The price of adoption

With a current retail price of 150,000 INR (approximately $3,650), this appliance is currently being marketed as a premium product for organisations and government pilot programs rather than households.

While it is unlikely that this stove will replace the traditional LPG cylinder in every Indian household overnight, the advent of such technology represents a significant milestone for the National Green Hydrogen Mission. Adoption will depend on the long-term sustainability of hydrogen.

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