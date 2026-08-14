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Beyond the tricolour: The lesser-known realities of India's first Independence Day

What really happened on India's first Independence Day in 1947? From Gandhi's absence in Delhi to the delayed Radcliffe Award and the Tricolour, explore lesser-known facts about August 15.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 10:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 11:25 PM IST
Beyond the tricolour: The lesser-known realities of India's first Independence Day
Image Credit: ANI. A glimpse of the full-dress rehearsal ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Aug 13.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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