August 15 was not chosen because of an ancient Indian tradition. The Indian Independence Act, 1947, passed by the British Parliament, specified August 15 as the date on which India and Pakistan would become independent Dominions. The original British plan had envisaged transferring power by June 1948, but the deteriorating communal situation led to an accelerated timetable. The date also had personal significance for Lord Mountbatten. August 15 was the second anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, when Mountbatten was serving as Supreme Allied Commander in Southeast Asia.